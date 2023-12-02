The Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will host the Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.

This season, Indiana State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.6% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 315th.

The Sycamores' 87.4 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 69.3 the Braves allow.

Indiana State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State scored more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.

The Sycamores gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

