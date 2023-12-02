The Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will host the Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores have shot at a 53.1% clip from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Braves have averaged.
  • This season, Indiana State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.6% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Braves sit at 315th.
  • The Sycamores' 87.4 points per game are 18.1 more points than the 69.3 the Braves allow.
  • Indiana State has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana State scored more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.
  • The Sycamores gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Pepperdine W 90-82 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Toledo W 76-74 Dollar Loan Center
11/28/2023 Southern Illinois W 77-48 Hulman Center
12/2/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana - Hulman Center

