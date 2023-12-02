Gustav Nyquist will be in action when the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers face off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Nyquist's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 16:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Nyquist has a goal in three games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nyquist has a point in 13 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Nyquist has an assist in 10 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Nyquist goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Nyquist has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 22 Games 3 16 Points 1 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

