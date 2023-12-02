The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-6) aim to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. UT Martin Scoring Comparison

The Purple Aces put up an average of 71 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 70.5 the Skyhawks allow to opponents.

Evansville has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 70.5 points.

UT Martin's record is 0-4 when it allows fewer than 71 points.

The Skyhawks score 29.3 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Purple Aces allow (86).

The Skyhawks shoot 37.5% from the field, eight% lower than the Purple Aces concede defensively.

The Purple Aces make 35.1% of their shots from the field, 9.1% lower than the Skyhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.8 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

17.8 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Maggie Hartwig: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Celine Dupont: 4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

4 PTS, 33.3 FG% Barbora Tomancova: 5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG% Alana Striverson: 10.5 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

