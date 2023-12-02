The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 145.5 points.

Evansville's average game total this season has been 150.3, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Evansville is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

Evansville has been victorious in four of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Purple Aces have a record of 3-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Evansville has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 3 60% 73.4 158.3 73 138.4 145.3 Evansville 3 50% 84.9 158.3 65.4 138.4 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Panthers were 11-11-0 against the spread last season in MVC games.

The Purple Aces score 11.9 more points per game (84.9) than the Panthers give up to opponents (73).

Evansville has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 73 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0 Evansville 5-1-0 3-1 3-3-0

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Evansville 8-8 Home Record 3-10 4-7 Away Record 1-14 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.