Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0, 0-0 MVC) against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2, 0-0 MVC), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Information

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Michael Duax: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank
352nd 62.4 Points Scored 70.1 210th
327th 76 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
343rd 28 Rebounds 29.6 298th
341st 6 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
350th 10.2 Assists 11.6 300th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

