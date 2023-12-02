Saturday's contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-6) and Evansville Purple Aces (1-5) at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 77-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Martin, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Purple Aces head into this matchup following a 64-58 loss to Bellarmine on Wednesday.

Evansville vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Evansville vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 77, Evansville 65

Other MVC Predictions

Evansville Schedule Analysis

Against the Chicago State Cougars on November 26, the Purple Aces registered their best win of the season, a 103-102 road victory.

According to the RPI, the Skyhawks have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Evansville has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.8 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

17.8 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Maggie Hartwig: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Celine Dupont: 4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%

4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG% Barbora Tomancova: 5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

5.8 PTS, 44.4 FG% Alana Striverson: 10.5 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces' -90 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.0 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 86.0 per contest (355th in college basketball).

