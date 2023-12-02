Saturday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) at Ford Center has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Evansville squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, Northern Iowa 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-6.8)

Evansville (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Evansville is 5-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Iowa's 1-4-0 ATS record. The Purple Aces have a 3-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game with a +136 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.9 points per game (31st in college basketball) and allow 65.4 per contest (80th in college basketball).

Evansville is 59th in college basketball at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.6 its opponents average.

Evansville hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than its opponents (9). It is shooting 34.3% from deep (138th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.2%.

The Purple Aces average 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (46th in college basketball), and give up 80 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

Evansville has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball action), 5.3 fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (31st in college basketball).

