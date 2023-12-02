The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Northern Iowa vs. Evansville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Evansville Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-3.5) 145.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-3.5) 145.5 -172 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Evansville has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Purple Aces have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Northern Iowa has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

In the Panthers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

