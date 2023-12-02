Evansville vs. Northern Iowa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Northern Iowa vs. Evansville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Iowa Moneyline
|Evansville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Iowa (-3.5)
|145.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Northern Iowa (-3.5)
|145.5
|-172
|+140
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends
- Evansville has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Purple Aces have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Northern Iowa has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Panthers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
