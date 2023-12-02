Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbro stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Fabbro has no points on the power play.
- Fabbro's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:49
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.