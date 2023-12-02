The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, take the court versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 142-132 loss to the Heat (his last action) Brown put up 15 points and six rebounds.

Below we will break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.6 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.4 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.1 PRA -- 18.6 19.2 PR -- 15.8 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.7



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown is responsible for attempting 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

Brown is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Pacers rank 25th in possessions per game with 108.0. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.3 points per contest, the Heat are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 13.4 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 32 15 6 3 0 0 0

