Ball State vs. Bellarmine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 135.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ball State vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Ball State
|-1.5
|135.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ball State Betting Records & Stats
- Ball State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 135.5 points three times.
- The average total in Ball State's matchups this year is 143.1, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Cardinals are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Ball State has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
- The Cardinals have a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ball State has a 52.4% chance to win.
Ball State vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 135.5
|% of Games Over 135.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ball State
|3
|60%
|78.1
|145
|65.0
|136
|148.1
|Bellarmine
|5
|71.4%
|66.9
|145
|71.0
|136
|138.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Ball State Insights & Trends
- The Cardinals average 7.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Knights allow (71.0).
- When Ball State scores more than 71.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Ball State vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ball State
|3-2-0
|2-1
|2-3-0
|Bellarmine
|4-3-0
|4-2
|4-3-0
Ball State vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ball State
|Bellarmine
|12-2
|Home Record
|8-6
|6-7
|Away Record
|6-12
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-7-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.2
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.