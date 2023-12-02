The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) are just 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 135.5 in the matchup.

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Muncie, Indiana

Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -1.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 135.5 points three times.

The average total in Ball State's matchups this year is 143.1, 7.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a record of 2-1 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ball State has a 52.4% chance to win.

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 3 60% 78.1 145 65.0 136 148.1 Bellarmine 5 71.4% 66.9 145 71.0 136 138.9

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The Cardinals average 7.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Knights allow (71.0).

When Ball State scores more than 71.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 3-2-0 2-1 2-3-0 Bellarmine 4-3-0 4-2 4-3-0

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State Bellarmine 12-2 Home Record 8-6 6-7 Away Record 6-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-8-0

