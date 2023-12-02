Ball State vs. Bellarmine December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) face the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. Bellarmine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Ball State Top Players (2022-23)
- Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Jalin Anderson: 15.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Basheer Jihad: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Davion Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Pearson: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trent Middleton: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Ball State vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|66.3
|316th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|26.6
|361st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|14.2
|95th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
