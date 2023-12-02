The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ball State Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline BetMGM Ball State (-1.5) 135.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ball State (-1.5) 134.5 -112 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends

Ball State has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Cardinals have hit the over twice.

Bellarmine has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Knights games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

