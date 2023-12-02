How to Watch Ball State vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) welcome in the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Ball State vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Ball State shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 213th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights rank 343rd.
- The Cardinals score 78.1 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 71 the Knights allow.
- Ball State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Ball State performed better in home games last season, averaging 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.8.
- In home games, Ball State drained 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (8.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in road games (38.6%).
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 75-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UAPB
|W 92-74
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 90-64
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
