The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) welcome in the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

This season, the Cardinals have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.

In games Ball State shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Cardinals are the 213th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights rank 343rd.

The Cardinals score 78.1 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 71 the Knights allow.

Ball State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ball State performed better in home games last season, averaging 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.8.

In home games, Ball State drained 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (8.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in road games (38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule