The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) welcome in the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Ball State vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cardinals have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Knights' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Ball State shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals are the 213th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights rank 343rd.
  • The Cardinals score 78.1 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 71 the Knights allow.
  • Ball State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ball State performed better in home games last season, averaging 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals surrendered 69.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.8.
  • In home games, Ball State drained 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (8.2). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in road games (38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 75-58 John E. Worthen Arena
11/24/2023 UAPB W 92-74 John E. Worthen Arena
11/28/2023 @ Little Rock L 90-64 Jack Stephens Center
12/2/2023 Bellarmine - John E. Worthen Arena
12/6/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - John E. Worthen Arena

