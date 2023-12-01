Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vanderburgh County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Vanderburgh County, Indiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vanderburgh County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Albany, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.