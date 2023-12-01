The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Murray State Racers (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southern Indiana vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

The Racers put up 24.6 more points per game (95) than the Screaming Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.4).

Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Southern Indiana's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 95 points.

The Screaming Eagles score 67.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 82 the Racers give up.

The Screaming Eagles are making 43% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Racers allow to opponents (47.2%).

The Racers make 46% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Screaming Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Madison Webb: 9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG% Meredith Raley: 10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Addy Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Tori Handley: 3.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Southern Indiana Schedule