The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Murray State Racers (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Indiana vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison

  • The Racers put up 24.6 more points per game (95) than the Screaming Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.4).
  • Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.
  • Southern Indiana's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 95 points.
  • The Screaming Eagles score 67.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 82 the Racers give up.
  • The Screaming Eagles are making 43% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Racers allow to opponents (47.2%).
  • The Racers make 46% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Screaming Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Southern Indiana Leaders

  • Vanessa Shafford: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Madison Webb: 9.2 PTS, 46.5 FG%
  • Meredith Raley: 10.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Addy Blackwell: 9.2 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
  • Tori Handley: 3.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Southern Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Northern Illinois W 66-60 Screaming Eagles Arena
11/20/2023 @ Missouri L 96-62 Mizzou Arena
11/26/2023 @ Purdue L 95-57 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 Murray State - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/6/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
12/9/2023 Eastern Michigan - Screaming Eagles Arena

