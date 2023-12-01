The Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) travel to face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Northwestern matchup.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-5.5) 135.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Purdue (-5.5) 135.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

  • Purdue is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Boilermakers' seven games have hit the over.
  • Northwestern has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Sportsbooks rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.
  • Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

