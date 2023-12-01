How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- Purdue is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 26th.
- The Boilermakers record 84.1 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 63.3 the Wildcats allow.
- Purdue is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Boilermakers surrendered 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (64.3).
- Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|W 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
