Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (11-7) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (13-6) on December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 45.8% of shots the Suns' opponents have made.

In games Denver shoots higher than 45.8% from the field, it is 12-4 overall.

The Suns are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.

The Nuggets score just one more point per game (114.2) than the Suns allow (113.2).

Denver is 7-1 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Phoenix has compiled a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 14th.

The Suns' 116.4 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 109.7 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 121.8 points per game, compared to 107.3 per game in away games.

Denver is allowing 110.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is two more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.8).

The Nuggets are making 13 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 5.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home the Suns put up 119.4 points per game, 5.3 more than away (114.1). Defensively they concede 115.1 points per game at home, 3.5 more than on the road (111.6).

In 2023-24 Phoenix is allowing 3.5 more points per game at home (115.1) than away (111.6).

The Suns collect 0.8 fewer assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (26.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Aaron Gordon Questionable Heel Vlatko Cancar Out Knee

Suns Injuries