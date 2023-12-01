The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Maryland Terrapins (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 7:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on BTN.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maryland Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmir Young: 15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Reese: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Donta Scott: 11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Hakim Hart: 11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Don Carey: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana vs. Maryland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 69.7 221st 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 31.1 229th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th 40th 15.2 Assists 11.4 307th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 10.1 25th

