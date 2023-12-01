The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on BTN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Maryland matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Indiana has won just one game against the spread this season.

In the Hoosiers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Maryland has won just one game against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Terrapins have gone over the point total just once this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Indiana is 48th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (129th).

The implied probability of Indiana winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

