The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 51% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Terrapins are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 301st.
  • The Hoosiers average 12.3 more points per game (75) than the Terrapins allow (62.7).
  • When Indiana scores more than 62.7 points, it is 5-0.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana put up 80.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (72.2).
  • Indiana averaged 6.4 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UConn L 77-57 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 Louisville W 74-66 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Harvard W 89-76 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 Maryland - Assembly Hall
12/5/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
12/9/2023 Auburn - State Farm Arena

