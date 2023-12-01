The Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 51% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Terrapins are the 230th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hoosiers sit at 301st.

The Hoosiers average 12.3 more points per game (75) than the Terrapins allow (62.7).

When Indiana scores more than 62.7 points, it is 5-0.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana put up 80.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than away from home (72.2).

Indiana averaged 6.4 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

