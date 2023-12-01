Henry County, Indiana has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tri High School at Blue River Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mooreland, IN

Mooreland, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri High School at Blue River Valley High School