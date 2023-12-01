Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Floyd County, Indiana today? We have you covered below.
Floyd County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison High School at New Albany High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Albany, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
