Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will face the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus this season, in 24:46 per game on the ice, is -1.

Josi has a goal in four games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in 12 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Josi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Josi hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Josi Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 21 Games 3 16 Points 3 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

