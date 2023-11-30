The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (4-2) Horizon schedule includes Thursday's game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) at Athletics Center O'rena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons' 82 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 68.6 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-0.
  • Oakland is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 82 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies record 12.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Mastodons give up (72.3).
  • Oakland has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
  • This year the Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.9% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Mastodons concede.
  • The Mastodons make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.8% more than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

  • Amellia Bromenschenkel: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
  • Audra Emmerson: 10.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 48 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Erin Woodson: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%
  • Renna Schwieterman: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa L 98-59 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 Delaware W 88-74 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Western Kentucky W 90-77 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/3/2023 Wright State - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/6/2023 @ Bellarmine - Knights Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.