How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (4-2) Horizon schedule includes Thursday's game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) at Athletics Center O'rena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons' 82 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 68.6 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-0.
- Oakland is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 82 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies record 12.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Mastodons give up (72.3).
- Oakland has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.
- This year the Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.9% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Mastodons concede.
- The Mastodons make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.8% more than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Audra Emmerson: 10.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 48 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Erin Woodson: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%
- Renna Schwieterman: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|L 98-59
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Delaware
|W 88-74
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 90-77
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/3/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Knights Hall
