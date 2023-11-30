The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (4-2) Horizon schedule includes Thursday's game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-2) at Athletics Center O'rena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons' 82 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 68.6 the Golden Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 4-0.

Oakland is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 82 points.

The Golden Grizzlies record 12.5 more points per game (84.8) than the Mastodons give up (72.3).

Oakland has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

This year the Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.9% from the field, only 1.3% higher than Mastodons concede.

The Mastodons make 45.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.8% more than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Audra Emmerson: 10.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

10.3 PTS, 42 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 48 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

11.8 PTS, 48 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Erin Woodson: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG% Renna Schwieterman: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule