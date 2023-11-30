The Miami Heat (10-8) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN. The over/under is set at 238.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 238.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 12 of 16 outings.

The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 252.4, 13.9 more points than this game's total.

Indiana has a 9-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

Indiana has a record of 3-2 when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pacers vs Heat Additional Info

Pacers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 1 5.6% 110.6 238.2 109.1 233.9 218.8 Pacers 12 75% 127.6 238.2 124.8 233.9 237.9

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Pacers have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 games.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).

The Pacers score an average of 127.6 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 109.1 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, Indiana is 9-5 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Pacers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Pacers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 9-7 4-2 14-2 Heat 8-10 4-6 8-10

Pacers vs. Heat Point Insights

Pacers Heat 127.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 9-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 9-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 124.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.1 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-9 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-7

