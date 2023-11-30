At Kaseya Center on Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Miami Heat (10-8) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana Pacers (9-7) at 7:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Pacers vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-1.5) 239.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-2) 239 -132 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

The Heat are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) and give up 109.1 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 127.6 points per game, first in league, and conceding 124.8 per contest, 29th in NBA) and have a +46 scoring differential.

The teams average 238.2 points per game combined, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams together surrender 233.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Indiana is 9-7-0 ATS this year.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 25.5 -110 25.9 Myles Turner 15.5 -111 16.8 Obi Toppin 11.5 -105 11.8 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.4

Pacers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Heat +4000 +1400 -

