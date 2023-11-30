Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Marion County, Indiana today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Marion County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory College Prep at Christel House
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
