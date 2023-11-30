Should you wager on Luke Schenn to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schenn 2022-23 stats and insights

Schenn scored in four of 70 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Schenn produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 4.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.