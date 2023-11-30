The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Maine Black Bears (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers' 82 points per game are 22.4 more points than the 59.6 the Black Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.6 points, Indiana is 5-1.

Maine has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82 points.

The Black Bears score 57.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 63.7 the Hoosiers give up.

Indiana is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.

The Black Bears shoot 37.4% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Hoosiers allow defensively.

The Hoosiers make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 17.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 58.8 FG%

17.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 58.8 FG% Sara Scalia: 18.7 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

18.7 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Yarden Garzon: 11.8 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

11.8 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Sydney Parrish: 7.2 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

Indiana Schedule