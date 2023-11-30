Indiana vs. Maine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's game at Cross Insurance Center has the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) matching up with the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 victory, heavily favoring Indiana.
The Hoosiers head into this matchup following a 72-63 win over Princeton on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana vs. Maine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 75, Maine 56
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 23, the Hoosiers beat the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-57.
- The Hoosiers have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- Indiana has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).
- According to the RPI, the Black Bears have one win against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 56th-most in Division 1.
Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-57 over Tennessee (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 23
- 72-63 over Princeton (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 25
- 112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 109) on November 17
- 77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 139) on November 19
- 96-43 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 273) on November 9
Indiana Leaders
- MacKenzie Holmes: 17.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 58.8 FG%
- Sara Scalia: 18.7 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
- Yarden Garzon: 11.8 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Sydney Parrish: 7.2 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers put up 82 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (172nd in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game.
