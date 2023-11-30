The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The game starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 139.5.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -1.5 139.5

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points four times.

The average point total in Butler's contests this year is 145.9, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 6-1-0 this season.

Butler has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bulldogs have entered three games this season favored by -125 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Butler.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 4 57.1% 80.6 149.9 65.3 126 142.5 Texas Tech 1 20% 69.3 149.9 60.7 126 133.9

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The 80.6 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 19.9 more points than the Red Raiders give up (60.7).

When Butler puts up more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 6-1-0 3-0 3-4-0 Texas Tech 2-3-0 1-1 1-4-0

Butler vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Texas Tech 10-6 Home Record 11-6 3-9 Away Record 3-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

