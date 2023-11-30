The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is set at 139.5 in the matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs are 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

Butler has been at least a -125 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 55.6% chance to win.

Texas Tech has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

This season, the Red Raiders have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 4 57.1% 80.6 149.9 65.3 126 142.5 Texas Tech 1 20% 69.3 149.9 60.7 126 133.9

Additional Butler vs Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs record 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.

When Butler scores more than 60.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Red Raiders average only four more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 6-1-0 3-0 3-4-0 Texas Tech 2-3-0 1-1 1-4-0

Butler vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Texas Tech 10-6 Home Record 11-6 3-9 Away Record 3-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

