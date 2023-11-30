Thursday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) matching up at Hinkle Fieldhouse (on November 30) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Butler.

According to our computer prediction, Butler projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Texas Tech. The total is currently listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -2.5

Butler -2.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -150, Texas Tech +125

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Pick ATS: Butler (-2.5)



Butler (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Butler has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas Tech is 2-3-0. The Bulldogs are 3-4-0 and the Red Raiders are 1-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 149.9 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +107 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and are allowing 65.3 per outing to rank 75th in college basketball.

Butler ranks 131st in the country at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Butler knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (166th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.7%.

The Bulldogs rank 79th in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 43rd in college basketball, allowing 81.6 points per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (64th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (172nd in college basketball).

