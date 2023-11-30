Thursday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with Butler coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM on November 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.9)

Butler (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Butler has a 6-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Tech, who is 2-3-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have a 3-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Raiders have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.6 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (79th in college basketball).

Butler is 136th in the nation at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Butler connects on 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.9 (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The Bulldogs average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (84th in college basketball), and give up 81.6 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

Butler has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (61st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (175th in college basketball).

