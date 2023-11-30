Thursday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) going head-to-head at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.9)

Butler (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Butler's record against the spread so far this season is 6-1-0, and Texas Tech's is 2-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 3-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Raiders have a record of 1-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.6 points per game (79th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (79th in college basketball).

Butler pulls down 34.6 rebounds per game (136th in college basketball) compared to the 34.6 of its opponents.

Butler makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from deep (166th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 26.7%.

The Bulldogs score 100.7 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball), while giving up 81.6 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

Butler has won the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.1 (61st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (175th in college basketball).

