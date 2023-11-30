Thursday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) going head-to-head at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on November 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-4.0)

Butler (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Butler has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas Tech is 2-3-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in three games, while Red Raiders games have gone over one time.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 80.6 points per game (79th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (79th in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Butler ranks 136th in college basketball at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Butler knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (167th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.7%.

The Bulldogs' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 84th in college basketball, and the 81.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 47th in college basketball.

Butler has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.1 per game (60th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (175th in college basketball).

