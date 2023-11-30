Thursday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Texas Tech. The over/under has been set at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -2.5

Butler -2.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Butler -145, Texas Tech +120

Butler vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Texas Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Texas Tech

Pick ATS: Butler (-2.5)



Butler (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Butler's record against the spread this season is 6-1-0, while Texas Tech's is 2-3-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in three games, while Red Raiders games have gone over one time. The two teams score 149.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game (scoring 80.6 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 75th in college basketball) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.

Butler is 131st in college basketball at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.6 its opponents average.

Butler makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (166th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 26.7%.

The Bulldogs' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 79th in college basketball, and the 81.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 10.1 (64th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.4.

