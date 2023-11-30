The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-2.5) 137.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-1.5) 138.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Butler has compiled a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.

Red Raiders games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Butler is 79th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).

Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 With odds of +15000, Texas Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

