Butler vs. Texas Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-2.5)
|137.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Butler (-1.5)
|138.5
|-142
|+116
Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Butler has compiled a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- Red Raiders games have gone over the point total just once this season.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Butler is 79th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).
- Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- With odds of +15000, Texas Tech has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
