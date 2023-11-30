The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup in this article.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-1.5) 138.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-1.5) 137.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Butler has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have hit the over.

Texas Tech has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Red Raiders games have gone over the point total just once this year.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Butler is 79th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).

The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Texas Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

