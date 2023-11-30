The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 112th.

The 80.6 points per game the Bulldogs average are 19.9 more points than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).

Butler has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last season, ceding 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.

Butler made 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Butler Upcoming Schedule