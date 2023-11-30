The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) go up against the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
  • Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.
  • The Bulldogs record 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.
  • When Butler scores more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up 69.4 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last season, giving up 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Butler sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse

