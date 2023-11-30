The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) go up against the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.

Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.

The Bulldogs record 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders allow.

When Butler scores more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up 69.4 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last season, giving up 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 in away games.

When playing at home, Butler sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7) than away from home (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in away games (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule