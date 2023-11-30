The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) go up against the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.

The Bulldogs put up 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).

Butler has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 60.7 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged in road games (61.1).

The Bulldogs surrendered 65.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.3).

In home games, Butler drained 1.2 more treys per game (7.0) than on the road (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (28.8%).

