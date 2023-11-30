The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) battle the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

In games Butler shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 131st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders rank 112th.

The Bulldogs record 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders give up (60.7).

When Butler puts up more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged away from home (61.1).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.

Butler averaged 7 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule