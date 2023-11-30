The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.

Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.

The Bulldogs put up 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders give up.

Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in away games (69.3).

In terms of three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last season, sinking 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Upcoming Schedule