How to Watch Butler vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.7% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
- Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 131st.
- The Bulldogs put up 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Red Raiders give up.
- Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 60.7 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler posted 69.4 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 61.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in away games (69.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last season, sinking 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
