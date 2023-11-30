The Butler Bulldogs (5-2) play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 38.9% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

Butler has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 112th.

The Bulldogs record 19.9 more points per game (80.6) than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).

When Butler scores more than 60.7 points, it is 5-1.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler scored 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, Butler fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.

