The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

  • The Beacons' 58.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Broncos allow.
  • Western Michigan's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
  • The 56.8 points per game the Broncos record are 15.7 fewer points than the Beacons give up (72.5).
  • This year the Broncos are shooting 37.2% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Beacons concede.
  • The Beacons make 37% of their shots from the field, just 2.9% less than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Western Illinois L 76-54 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/21/2023 @ Southern Miss L 61-49 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ UAB L 78-68 Bartow Arena
11/29/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/3/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/7/2023 Indiana-Northwest - Athletics-Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.