How to Watch the Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Beacons' 58.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Broncos allow.
- Western Michigan's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
- The 56.8 points per game the Broncos record are 15.7 fewer points than the Beacons give up (72.5).
- This year the Broncos are shooting 37.2% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Beacons concede.
- The Beacons make 37% of their shots from the field, just 2.9% less than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Valparaiso Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Western Illinois
|L 76-54
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 61-49
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|L 78-68
|Bartow Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/7/2023
|Indiana-Northwest
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.