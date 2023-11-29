The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valparaiso Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Beacons' 58.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Broncos allow.

Western Michigan's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The 56.8 points per game the Broncos record are 15.7 fewer points than the Beacons give up (72.5).

This year the Broncos are shooting 37.2% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Beacons concede.

The Beacons make 37% of their shots from the field, just 2.9% less than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Schedule