The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Valparaiso vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -12.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Beacons Betting Records & Stats

Valparaiso and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 combined points once this season.

Valparaiso's contests this season have a 137.7-point average over/under, 4.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Valparaiso's ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Valparaiso was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Beacons have played as an underdog of +500 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Valparaiso has a 16.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 4 80% 80.2 151.5 72.7 139 141.7 Valparaiso 1 20% 71.3 151.5 66.3 139 141.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Valparaiso Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' record against the spread in MVC action last season was 12-11-0.

The Beacons score only 1.4 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs give up (72.7).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Valparaiso vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 1-4-0 0-2 4-1-0 Valparaiso 4-1-0 1-0 1-4-0

Valparaiso vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Valparaiso 14-1 Home Record 8-7 6-6 Away Record 2-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.