The Valparaiso Beacons (4-2, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Drake Bulldogs (5-1, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Valparaiso matchup.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Drake Betting Trends

Valparaiso has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Beacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Drake has won just one game against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Bulldogs' five games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.